The Blacklist season 10: Could Siya Malik turn on the team?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist on NBC this Sunday, why not go ahead and ask a big question? By this, of course, we’re talking about the possibility of a big-time Siya Malik secret being unearthed at the end of the day.

One of the things that we’ve always loved the most about this show are the theories, mostly because there is always some value in the writers proposing some things to keep us guessing week in and week out. They’ve been able to do that all over again here with Anya Banerjee’s character, and that has us in the spot we’re in now where we wonder about her own personal endgame.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Let’s put it this way: We know that Siya joined the Task Force, in part, to learn more news about her mother Meera. Now that she’s on board, she can look for answers … but what if she finds something that in the end, she does not like? The work that she was doing ended up getting her killed, and that’s going to be a hard thing to overlook or get past.

Are we going to reach a point where Siya starts to realize that the Task Force may do more harm than good — at least in her eyes? Well, we do wonder wonder if there is even a tiny chance that she could turn on the team and sell them out to Wujing. She could provide more evidence of the immunity agreement than anyone and if she thinks that her mother died for nothing, this could be an effective way for her to earn her revenge.

What are the chances of this happening?

For now, we’d say that they are slim, but this is a show where some crazy stuff does tend to happen here and there! It is definitely not something to rule out at this point.

Related – What is the biggest thing that Reddington should be afraid of at this point in the show’s run?

What sort of big role do you think Siya Malik could have still on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







