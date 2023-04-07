Blue Bloods season 14 filming: When will Donnie Wahlberg, cast return

We know that there is a new Blue Bloods season 13 episode starting tonight but for this article, why not talk season 14? There is, after all, so much other good stuff worth looking forward to at the moment!

First and foremost, one thing that we should note here is rather simple: The cast and crew are officially coming back. That’s not something you have to worry about, as the renewal for more of the story is already out there. With that in mind, we pivot over to the next big question, which is simply finding out when we’re going to be able to see Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast back.

Now if we’re lucky, there’s going to be a chance to get some more news on that in just a few months — after all, we don’t think that everyone is going to be away from the New York City for some extended period of time! More than likely, we will have a chance to see everyone back in action come July. This seems to be the current plan, and we’ll just have to wait and see if that holds true at the end of the day. Remember that everything is still subject to change.

While there may not be TOO much that is said about the upcoming batch of episodes publicly right now, there are a few things that we feel reasonably certain on. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re probably going to have a chance to see a similar episode count, and beyond that, a relatively similar premiere date in the fall.

There is a lot to still be excited about when it comes to the future of Blue Bloods, but at the same time, we feel pretty secure in saying that this show knows what it is after a long period of time. We don’t think it is out to reinvent itself in any way.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

