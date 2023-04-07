Transatlantic season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there any chance at a Transatlantic season 2 renewal down the road? Or, are we looking at a situation here where we are at the end of the road?

When you just think about the Gillian Jacobs series on paper, it is pretty easy to figure out that it was designed to have a very specific beginning, middle, and end … and that is what we are here to say today. There are no plans for another season of the show, and we say that recognizing that the goal here from the start was for this to be a limited series. There is no real need to continue along a story like this, especially since it is set within a very particular period in history.

So rather than hoping that there could be a Transatlantic season 2 at some other point down the road, we would say to adjust your expectations. Rather, focus a little bit more on what other sort of historical dramas Netflix could adapt down the road — and also how much value there is in some of those.

Of course, if we were the streamer, we would try at this point to deviate a little more aware from World War II, but that is in part due to the sheer number of stories that have already been told from this era. How much more really needs to be presented at this point — and does anything at all need to be said further? It depends on if you can find more stories like this one, which have managed to slip through the cracks but are still important.

If you do love Jacobs, one thing that we would remind you of right now is that there is a Community movie coming to Peacock down the road — there is not that much of a specific time window on it yet, but we would have it very much on your radar.

