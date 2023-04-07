The Blacklist season 10: Early series finale news!

We know that on some level, it would sound a little bit early to be talking about The Blacklist series finale; after all, look at where things stand now! We have yet to reach the halfway point of the final season airing on NBC, and there is a lot of big stuff coming in regards to the future of the story.

Now, let’s just go ahead and share a little bit of what’s been going on behind the scenes…

In a new post on Twitter, casting director David Waldron confirmed that they are currently getting the full cast together for the final episode of the show, which means that filming for that is going to come on in the relatively near future. There are 22 episodes in the final season, and it remains unclear just when some of the remaining episodes are going to air. (If we’re lucky, we are going to see the series finale air at some point in the fall.)

So what will the story be for the final episodes? That remains unclear, mostly because Wujing may or may not be around at that point. We wouldn’t be shocked if this season has a somewhat split-season feel with different arcs. Or, it could be Wujing all the way through.

The #1 thing that we most want to get once the show is over is a real sense of closure, whether that be Reddington’s identity, his sickness, or some other mysteries from the past. We like the show the most when there are these questions; unfortunately, season 10 so far has been a little bit surface-level, and we want to dive a little deeper with a few different things.

