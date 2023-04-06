Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Given where we are in the show right now, along with a lot of random breaks, we understand if you are feeling a little bit confused. With that in mind, we’re more than happy to help!

Of course, we wish that there was something more in the way of positive news to share, but this is where things stand at this given moment in time: There is no So Help Me Todd on the air tonight. Instead, the plan is to bring the show back on Thursday, April 13. Following that, there’s going to be another hiatus on April 20, and then it will come back for more on April 27.

Do we know that all of this is a little maddening? 100% so, but it’s our hope that come April 27 onward, we’re going to have new installments for the rest of the season. We already know there is a season 2, so you don’t have to worry about that.

So what sort of fun stuff lies around the corner story-wise? Think one episode about dating, and another one that could feature a life-or-death crisis at the firm. For information on both, check out the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 17, “The First Date is the Deepest” – Margaret helps a client who lost his mother during a routine surgery at Allison’s hospital, performed by her colleague Dr. Ross Woods (Benjamin Hollingsworth). Also, Margaret and Gus go on their first date and Todd is asked by the firm to investigate Gus, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 18, “Gloom and Boom” – When a stranger with a bomb appears at the law firm demanding Margaret reverse her efforts to free her client on death row or the bomb will detonate, Margaret and Todd must rely on their legal and detective skills to untangle the crime, uncover the intentions of the bomber and save everyone at the firm, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Fingers crossed that dealing with all of these hiatuses prove to be rather worthwhile in the end…

