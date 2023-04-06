Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 1 episode 3 air date

After the two-part premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to learn more about Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies season 1 episode 3? Let’s just say that there are a handful of things to talk about here.

Before we go any further, though, let’s go ahead and set the table for those unaware of the series. If you watched the original Grease, then you obviously know a little bit about the Pink Ladies already. They are as iconic to that show as any group can to be to, well, any movie out there.

Of course, it makes perfect sense for Paramount as a company to try to get on board a brand with this much international name-recognition behind it, and there have been some attempts to extend its popularity before. (Remember Grease 2?)

Anyone, episode 3 of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is going to air next week and from here on out, the show is going to adhere to the weekly release pattern that is fairly common to a number of Paramount+ shows that are out there. The primary goal with the two-part start to the show is to get viewers hooked right away and then, from there on out, space all the episodes out to keep a conversation happening.

Also, with a show like this, we do think it will need some time to get momentum. Because of the immense popularity of the original, we understand if there is some skepticism behind a prequel project. It could take a little while for this show to fully earn its audience but after that, we will get a better sense of what its long-term future could be — and the same goes for the franchise as a whole.

In general, though, we’d say to prepare for more music, more drama, and also the typical relationship comings-and-goings that are normal with any high school setting. It doesn’t just have to be one set in this particular time.

