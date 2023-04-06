Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are you going to see that show around alongside Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime?

We know that we are at a point in the season now that can be precarious for a lot of people out there — we all want more episodes, but a lot of shows are going on break! They want, after all, to ensure that they have episodes on the air for a little bit later on in the season.

Well, the good news when it comes to this franchise is that there will be episodes starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. You will see these three shows airing in succession … and then there’s a hiatus on the other side. Hey, let’s face it — we were going to have to share the bad news here at some point.

So what can we share to better set the stage for what’s ahead? Well, go ahead and check out the attached synopses for all three shows.

Law & Order season 22 episode 18, “Collateral Damage” – 04/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a young woman dies a slow and painful death from an untreated infection, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect she was under the influence of a powerful cult. Price and Maroun put pressure on its members to find the cult’s true mastermind.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 18, “Bubble Wrap” – 04/06/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A construction tycoon interferes with an SVU investigation into her family. Carisi struggles to get an indictment when the complainant backs down.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 18, “Tag:Gen” – 04/06/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a drug bust goes sideways, the task force uncovers a sinister robbery scheme targeting gay men. Bell vows to help a fellow officer when he falls victim to the scheme.

Is there anything to be worried about long-term?

We understand that there may be some concerns thanks to the fact that none of these shows are renewed for additional updates but for now, we wouldn’t freak out. All signs suggest that we’re going to be seeing them all stick around for a little while — there are talks behind the scenes.

