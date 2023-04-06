Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? At this point, we don’t think that it is some world-altering surprise that there is a lot coming on the show to be excited about. We are closing in on the finale and as we get closer to that, we would argue that some of the stories are going to get more and more emotionally impactful.

For the sake of this particular article, that includes seeing Pete’s daughter get married, and also Sam doing everything that she can to ensure that this ceremony happens at Woodstone. This episode has been promoted in some trailers already on the aforementioned network, and it feels like it’s going to give you all of the humor and heart you’d want from this show. Even if Pete can’t be there in human form, his spirit can and it’s a way for the show to explore a lot of facets of the afterlife in a pretty poignant way.

Of course, they’re still going to make you laugh along the way.

So what’s the bad news? Well, that is rather clear in that this particular wedding is not going to take place tonight! You will be waiting until Thursday, April 13 to see it play out. To better tide you over, let’s just go ahead and share the full Ghosts season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Ghost Father of the Bride” – After learning that Pete’s daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam, at Pete’s behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta and Isaac team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash’s (Alex Boniello) head, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 13 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Caroline Aaron returns as Carol, Pete’s Wife.

Now, if you did not know…

Ghosts has already been renewed for a season 3! We do think that this does make the home stretch of the season feel a little bit easier, as we’ve got the comfort of knowing that something else is coming around the bend.

