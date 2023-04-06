Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17: Is Baker getting fired?

If you’ve been waiting for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 to arrive on CBS, prepare to get excited — it is right around the corner! “Smoke & Mirrors” is airing tomorrow night and we have even more evidence now that this could be one of the most exciting installments of the season.

Of course, it could also be rather worrisome when it comes to one Abigail Baker. Is there a chance that she is going to be fired at the end of the day? It certainly seems that way, at least based on the previews that we’re getting.

At the core of this episode, at least for Frank’s “Dream Team,” is going to be how the three handle a scuffle that apparently began with Baker throwing a punch. Why in the world did this happen? We hope that we get a chance to see it and beyond that, of course, getting more context. Gormley at least was also involved in trying to break up an ensuing scuffle.

Now, we don’t have to tell you that this situation is bad for Abigail Hawk’s situation. In working so close to the Commission, your actions are going to be an immediate reflection of your boss. If Baker becomes a PR issue for whatever reason, Frank may have no real choice but to let her go. However, we know from watching this show over the years that he will exhaust every possible resource before getting to that point! The last thing that we think he’s going to want to do is remove Baker from her spot. He knows just how valuable she is and everything that she brings to the table.

What else is coming?

Also in this episode,, you are going to see Erin deal with a real quagmire after her boss D.A. Crawford becomes the subject of a number of verbal attacks, which in theory would hamper her campaign to hold onto that spot. In theory, that would help Erin … but is that really how she wants to go about her campaign for the office?

Meanwhile, there’s also going to be an amusing family-dinner scene where the Reagans contemplate some sort of vacation, but whether or not they actually go is a different story.

Related – Filming for Blue Bloods season 13 is now officially complete

