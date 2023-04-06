We knew entering Bel-Air season 2 episode 7 that there was a chance more turmoil would be coming in the direction of Carlton Banks. It really is not that hard to figure it out. Think in terms of the array of mental health struggles he’s had plus the academic competition with Will and everyone wanting so much of him.

In the end, the Peacock drama is one of the great examples of money not buying happiness. For Carlton, it comes with tremendous expectations and a ton of pressure and at this point in the season, he does not see much of an escape. This is why the relapse happened in the closing minutes of the episode. It is an incredibly scary situation just because of how bad things can get in a short period of time.

What Carlton needs, beyond just getting away from the drugs, is more of a consistent outlet. He’s had that here and there with Will, but the rivalry that was there in part in the earlier part of the series is re-emerging. His parents are there for him, but it’s hard for either one of them to fully understand where he is and what is weighing on him.

Carlton’s situation is only one of many issues that played out throughout the episode, as you can tell that Will is moving down a slippery slope within the AAU world. Also, there’s a chance that Jazz and Hilary are on the outs after what happened at dinner with the check. Yet, there’s a greater sense of urgency with Carlton right now given that this issue can be one of life and death.

Are we still hopeful for him?

In the end, absolutely. Remember here that while Bel-Air is a drama, we don’t think killing off main characters is something the writers would be excited to do at this point in the show’s run. This is still a series with some aspirational elements to it.

Also, don’t you want to keep blossoming out the relationship between Will and Carlton? Isn’t that the heart of the show?

What did you think overall about the events of Bel-Air season 2 episode 7 at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After doing that, remember to also come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Peacock.)

