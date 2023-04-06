Succession season 4: Kieran Culkin takes on Hot Ones challenge

Sure, you may have to wait until this Sunday to see Succession season 4 episode 3 arrive on HBO, but you don’t have to wait for some Kieran Culkin-related content!

Sure, we’ve seen the actor take on a wide array of various challenges as Roman Roy, but it’s latest one was daunting: Conquering Hot Ones. So was he able to eat some of the spiciest wings imaginable?

We’ll admit that we’ve watched a number of episodes of this web series in the past, and there’s always something remarkable about various people handle it. For Gordon Ramsay, for example, this was the most miserable experience of his life. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega totally crushed it when she turned up.

So how did Kieran do? You can watch the episode here but if you want to know some spoilers in advance, let’s just say that he totally crushed it. He was able to get through too many of the wings without much of an issue — not only that, but he really ate the wings and did far more of the Last Dab than he really needed to. Impressive stuff, and we tend to think that all of this is another reminder of just how game of an actor he really is to do some crazy stuff. Granted, we tend to think that you probably knew this already from all of the times that you watched him on the HBO hit.

What’s ahead for Roman

Be prepared to see over the course of this episode him try to figure out whether or not working with Logan is really the right move for his future. Brian Cox’s character is, of course, doing what he can to make him feel special. Meanwhile, Kendall and Shiv remain somewhat of a mess … and yet, they will probably try to burn him to the ground if they figure out what is going on with him.

