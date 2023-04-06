Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: Redemption for Nate Shelley?

As we do prepare to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, why not talk a little bit further about Nate? After all, there has been so much talk about whether or not the character could be redeemed, and we do tend to think there are some tiny slivers of hope out there.

Of course, whether or not hope turns into reality remains to be seen, especially when there are so many negative influences potentially out there … with one of the biggest ones being Rupert. He is not going anywhere as the owner of West Ham, and he is going to do whatever he can to dangle that carrot in front of Nate and keep him on his desired path.

Based on what the brilliant Nick Mohammed had to say in a new interview with Town & Country, there are opportunities to see some more of this play out for the “Wonder Kid” as we move forward:

It’s evident that as much as he has been romanced by, or seduced by Rupert, in terms of the power and the glamour and possibly now even seeing him as a father figure–because you know, Nate has also delivered this win for West Ham, which Rupert’s delighted about—he does feel like he’s in Rupert’s inner circle. But I think we know that Rupert is not a force for good and that that relationship will become frayed [laughs] and that Nate is a pawn in all of this. More to come for sure.

Ultimately, the most important thing in this story remains that Nate is able to figure out a lot of this for himself down the road, and we do think that eventually, he will find a way to get there. It’s just not going to be something that happens right away. The important thing is that he already harbors some guilt for how he treated Ted. Because he hasn’t had a chance to really speak on it, there is a chance that things could snowball.

Do you think there is going to be any redemption for Nate moving forward into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5?

