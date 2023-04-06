Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: Will Jesse Spencer return again?

After last night’s big Chicago Fire episode and the return of Matthew Casey, what exactly does the future hold long-term? We wouldn’t blame anyone if there was a desire to see more of Jesse Spencer, given that he is one of the most important people in the entire world of the show. He brought so much to it over the years, and it was without a doubt great to have him back for this appearance.

With that being said, is there still a chance that you could see him stop by again? Let’s just say that, at least for now, anything feels possible … but only in a part-time sense. Speaking to TVLine, Spencer indicated that a full-time return to Firehouse 51 is probably not in the cards:

Oh, that’s a tough question. I think I’m always open to it. I never say never. When I left the show, I talked to [co-showrunner] Derek [Haas] and everybody and said, “Listen, if it makes sense to bring me in for a storyline that you think would be appropriate for Casey to come in for, I’m happy to pop in for an episode.” But in terms of like long-term or something, I don’t think so.

We do think the writers will take advantage of the opportunity to bring Jesse in against just because it feels like there are a lot of great stories you can do for him, even in just a one-episode capacity. Given that he’s getting closer to fulfilling what he’s trying to do in Oregon, he could even move closer to the Windy City again!

What we really want to see the next potential time he comes back

It may go without saying, but it would be great to have some sort of scene featuring Casey and Severide, especially since Taylor Kinney was absent for last night’s new episode. They’ve had such a layered relationship over time and it’s evolved in a really interesting way.

