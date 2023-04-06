Survivor 44 episode 7 preview: A new Tribal Council twist?

As you get yourselves prepared for Survivor 44 episode 7, it goes without saying that hopes are high! We’re on the other side of the merge. This is where the gameplay almost always accelerates, and of course we’re hoping that something similar happens here.

So what happens now that Josh is gone from the game? He was the easiest, most predictable target at this point in the game. Now, it’s a lot harder to actually predict who is going to be taken out in virtually every direction out there. Isn’t that exciting? Well, at the very least this is what we want from the show right now.

So what is coming up moving forward? Well, it does appear as though there is a significant twist in the game. Jeff Probst claims in the promo that nobody is going to have a direct say in who goes home, which feels rather annoying and against the whole point of the show. Of course, things can be deceiving here all the time and we do have to account for that.

Meanwhile, the preview also showed Kane somewhat on the offensive after getting a vote cast his way in this week’s episode — while also comparing things to Dungeons and Dragons. There could be a few more twists beyond what we can even say!

Finally, it does look as though Matt and Frannie are going to be targeted, as some people are fully aware of how close the two of them are. They have been trying to hide it, but how long can you really do that? Everyone sees you around camp! It is not an easy thing to do. At least Matt does have his vote back finally after losing it for a significant chunk of the game.

