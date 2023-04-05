Virgin River season 5: What news to expect this month

The wait for Virgin River season 5 is long and agonizing and, of course, there is no doubt about that. So what is the big question we have entering the month? That really comes down to when the show will return; or, a substitute question is when Netflix is going to hand over some more news. After all, we want something sooner rather than later!

In some ways, it feels fair to say that a July start for the Alexandra Breckenridge series is inevitable, mostly because it’s what we’ve had every season so far. Why would we expect some dramatic change this time around? The show’s twelve episodes make for perfect summer viewing, and we do think a date for them will be confirmed soon — just probably not this month.

Just remember for a moment that last year, we learned the premiere date and saw a teaser in May, and that is probably going to be what we get this time around as well.

Now if you are eager to learn something more about the show over the next few weeks, cross your fingers and hope for some sort of interview to come out. We don’t think there will be some sort of huge bombshell that gets dropped, but there could be a tease or two that continues to have you excited about the long-term future.

The #1 thing to expect

We would say that Virgin River season 5 could be the year of unexpected hurdles. On the surface, things for Mel and Jack could be in a good spot — they’re engaged, having a baby, and a lot of the stuff revolving around Charmaine seems to be in the past.

Yet, how can anyone fell altogether secure that there aren’t any other curveballs? We imagine that something will emerge early on in the season that no one is 100% ready for, and that includes our main characters.

