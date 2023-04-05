The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 7: Favorites

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to check out The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 7. So what is coming with that? Smaller alliances, for sure, but also some more chaos.

Losing Grant & Jonna in this week’s episode was a pretty significant blow, and we mean that especially for someone in Danny. He has been trying his best to pick and choose players that he could rely on, and also have a counter-alliance of sorts to all of the longtime vets who are (of course) still working together.

If there is a thing to be critical of with this show, it’s largely the same thing we’ve seen for quite some time: Somehow, a similar group of players always manage to make it far. How does this happen? You have to consider Bananas at the top of the leaderboard for that very reason, but then you can also throw in Tori since she recently was a co-winner of her own season on MTV. While Ben is highly combustible out there when it comes to strategy, he has a solid partner in Kaycee and the two of them are likely to go far.

While there is no synopsis out there for The Challenge: World Championship episode 7, you don’t really need one to know that some alliances are on the verge of crumbling. Also, the international teams really need to get into high gear when it comes to winning the individual challenges. You need to make some of the bigger moves now, if for no other reason than you don’t know if you are going to be around to make them later.

We think that for now, the best question to be thinking about is what move gives you the best shot at winning the final — if you think you can win arena battles along the way, you will be fine.

