Why did Grant, Jonna leave The Challenge: World Championship?

Why did Grant and Jonna leave The Challenge: World Championship following season 1 episode 6? There has been so much drama on the Paramount+ series and yet, you can argue that their exit was rather straightforward.

As a matter of fact, the departure was mostly a byproduct of some rather unfortunate injury luck. Grant was injured early on in the episode, and from the moment that happened the producers had the rather difficult task of trying to inject some drama into the rest of the story. We don’t mean this in an altogether cynical way, but it was clear for a good chunk of the episode as to what was going to be happening here. It was just hard to envision a scenario where Grant was going to be allowed to compete.

So, when he walked out to the Arena in crutches at the end, his fate was sealed — he was not medically cleared to compete and with that, several of his allies were dealt a major blow. In a confessional Grant said that the person he felt the worst for was Jonna, who was a casualty of his injury and had to leave, as well. That is a consequence of the way in which things are working with the team format.

As for what else happened in The Challenge: World Championship this week, Wes & Zara found themselves eliminated in a showdown early on against Ben & Kaycee. This was actually the first time that Ben had ever competed in an elimination like this, so it was good for him to be put in this spot. Honestly, it’s also probably not going to be the last based on how he is playing the game.

We’ve known for ages now that Ben thinks for himself, and it is both his greatest skill and biggest curse. He’s already burned some trust-bridges this season, so can he rebuild any of those?

Are you bummed out that Grant & Jonna were removed from The Challenge: World Championship due to injury?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Paramount+.)

