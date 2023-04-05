Riverdale season 7 episode 3 spoilers: A make-out party?

We don’t need to really beat around the bush here when we say that Riverdale season 7 episode 3 is going to be incredibly weird. Consider this a consequence of having older actors still trying to play high schoolers, and then these said high schoolers also living within a very repressed society.

Let’s just put it this way: The next installment of the show is titled “Sex Education” for a reason. If you do want to understand more of what we’re talking about here, go ahead and check out the Riverdale season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES – After a lesson in sex education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to help Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) out of some trouble only to find himself in hot water as well. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#703). Original airdate 4/12/2023.

We should remind everyone, once again, that we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to be seeing the show stuck in this timeline forever. There is a lot of story still to come in the final season! While we can’t sit here and guarantee that the show is going to end in a satisfactory manner, it does feel fair to say that there are an abundance of twists ahead and 100% you should be prepared for all sorts of craziness. There could be romance, drama, heroes, and villains — at least in the way you know them from the show.

This episode is airing next week

