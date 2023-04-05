Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: Will Carver & Violet get together?

As we dive deeper into Chicago Fire season 11, is there a chance that we’re going to see Carver and Violet together romantically? Maybe this would have sounded rather random a few months ago, but there are starting to be some signs! We have to pay attention to some of that, right?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say at the moment. According to a new report coming in right now via TVLine, there is a chance that the next new episode could continue to make you wonder more and more about if there’s anything between them. We don’t think that anything can be written in permanent marker as of yet, but it is something worth thinking about.

What we will say here, in general, is that the writers are likely going to keep you guessing. We do like how Carver has been introduced as a character over time. At first, it felt like he was clearly just there to be a foil to Stella and a challenge to her new-found position of leadership; however, it turns out that there is a lot more to him than first meets the eye. He’s a really fascinating guy and there are a few things that we could still stand to learn about him.

Also, we do want Violet to be happy, especially after what happened with Hawkins. We don’t think that she needs to be in a relationship to be complete (no one does), but happens if the right person just so happens to come along? This could be a question that we’re left to wonder, whether it be in tonight’s episode or some other point down the road.

If you missed it…

Tonight’s episode is also going to feature the return of another familiar face to the show in Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). What does that mean when it comes to him and Brett? It may not mean anything since she’s trying to move forward, but it’s still worth wondering about.

Related – Get some more news on Chicago Fire right now, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 on NBC?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







