Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18: Is Gallo’s aunt Lacey dead?

Tonight, Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 gave us an opportunity to learn more about Gallo through his aunt Lacey. It was a chance to re-open some old wounds from his past, and that was not an altogether easy thing for him to do.

Yet, at the end of the day, is it fair to say that he figured out a thing or two? We’d argue that, on some level, that is the case. However, it didn’t come without a dramatic twist at the end. Close to the end of the episode, we saw Carver help to convince Gallo that he should reach out and try to fix things with this part of his family. He’d gone through his fair share of turmoil in the past, and absolutely it feels like he is the right person to hand down this advice.

Unfortunately, nothing ever seems to work out quite like it was planned within the world of this show, and we got another reminder of that in the closing minutes of the episode tonight. We effectively saw Gallo call Lacey to tell her that he was on his way, only for there to be a car accident. He found her bleeding, and that is the super-big cliffhanger to leave us pondering over as we inch closer to the show coming back from an upcoming hiatus.

What a cliffhanger! Why do that to us? Well, it is certainly a cause for anguish, especially since we know that Chicago Fire, much like the rest of the greater Dick Wolf franchise, does have a tendency to deliver a number of twists and turns all across the board.

Just a quick aside…

Can’t we have some characters have nice things here and there? Is that really too much to ask? At the end of the day, perhaps it is.

