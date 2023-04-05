The Crossover season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the big premiere today on Disney+, can you expect The Crossover season 2 to happen? Or, is this book / basketball adaptation from executive producer LeBron James and others set to end as soon as it began?

If there is one thing that we are mostly surprised about at the moment, it is the choice to release the entirety of the first season of this show all at once. This is, after all, not something that we’ve seen the streaming service do with many other shows as of late, but that show further how they want viewing this to be an almost cinematic, straight-through experience. It is a way to get more people hooked on the story almost immediately.

Now, we should note that there is more source material out there that could be adapted, in the event that Disney+ decides that they want more. This can just be a hard thing to gauge. At the moment, there is no season 2 announced, and we may be waiting for a while as the streamer looks at the numbers.

If there is any one thing to be worried about here insofar as the future goes, it’s that some shows on Disney+ have had a hard time other than Marvel and Star Wars products. This show already having a following thanks to the literary world helps, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough.

If we do end up getting more, let’s just hope that it will turn up at some point in 2024. Given the target audience for The Crossover, we don’t think that it would do them a whole lot of good to keep anyone waiting for a longer period of time than that.

Personally, we think that the streaming service needs more shows like this — it gives them a more grounded story, but also one with aspirational themes and a fantastic cast.

Do you want to see The Crossover season 2 happen at Disney+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

