Where is Severide on Chicago Fire, and is Taylor Kinney leaving?

Where is Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire season 11, and are you worried that Taylor Kinney could be leaving the show? At the moment, let’s just say we understand all concerns.

After all, just think about how long Severide has been MIA from the series! We do recognize that the character will be mentioned in some form tonight, but that does not mean that he will be appearing in the flesh. There is no timeframe as to when that is going to happen. (We are going to get another original cast member present, though, in Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey.)

As for the reason for Kinney’s long-term absence, it does remain tied to personal reasons. If the actor ever wants to speak out about those, we’ll be here to listen … but it’s also not our business to pry. The only thing that we can say at the moment is that there is zero evidence out there that the actor is going to be departing, and we have to take that as meaningful for the time being. We do think that we’re going to see Severide again.

The writers have basically had to find creative ways to write Kelly off the show as of late, mostly because the exit was so sudden and there were some last-minute changes made to some of the scripts. When he’s back, we hope there is an opportunity to see the character continue to evolve. When you do think about who this guy was at the start of the series versus where he is now, we do think he’s had one of the most incredible journeys. He’s grown so much as a person and we’re absolutely happy for that.

Now, we just have to wait and see if we see Kinney again this season — we’d love it, but this is where we reiterate once again that it has to be tied to whatever he wants.

