Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: Did Richmond Lose to West Ham?

We knew that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 was set up to have a showdown like no other between AFC Richmond and West Ham. So what happened by the end of hour? Well, let’s just say things got messy.

We know that Ted is a very good coach much of the time but when we’re thinking about this loss, we have to put a lot on him. Rather than allowing himself to get angry at Nate, the team took on that responsibility instead. What came as a result of that was a really nasty showdown with a ton of red cards and plenty of chaos from top to bottom.

Is there a way that Richmond is going to recover on the other side of this? Sure, but there is still clearly a lot that they have to confront. Ted has to deal with his feelings towards Nate at some point and tonight, he confronted how he felt about Michelle seeing Dr. Jacob in the first place. (We still don’t like this storyline, mostly because it writes Michelle as a character who did the wrong thing.) Yet, this is a story really just about two people handling their heartbreak and doing it in very different ways.

Meanwhile, Nate is going to have to confront an institution that in his heart, he probably does not love. Yet, he has to figure out the right way to reconcile all of this. He has so much power with West Ham and yet, he doesn’t have happiness. Did he ever have an opportunity to be happy? Does he even know what that is? There is a great bit that we have to think about here.

Overall, we would argue that this was the best episode of the season, even if it ended with a loss for the team.

