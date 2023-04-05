Ted Lasso season 3: Who is Jack Danvers?

Who is Jack Danvers on Ted Lasso season 3? Well, tonight’s new episode allowed us to meet Jodi Balfour’s character for the first time.

Ahead of the new season, we knew that Jack was going to be some sort of venture capitalist — with that in mind, we suppose that it caused the big surprise of the character to be less of one. The moment that Keeley Jones heard the name of her VC boss in the episode, she assumed that she was a man. Jack was the person responsible for funding her PR company and yet, their first major interaction was in the bathroom. The moment that she learned that it was Jack she was speaking to after the fact, she was embarrassed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Yet, Jack didn’t seem to mind all that much. She’s named the way that she is simply because her father wanted a boy. She was a special guest at the match between West Ham and AFC Richmond, and we hope that there are some opportunities to see her later this year.

After all, what the world of Ted Lasso shows us above all else is that the wealthy aren’t always that happy, and they continue to be living, breathing characters rather than just caricatures. Jack could be rather fun! Also, she could have more in common with Keeley than she first realized. That is also another part of this world — this show is often about people finding common ground, as wholesome and rudimentary as that sounds.

Speaking of Keeley

We’re still rooting for her and Roy to end up together. After all, both of them have a lot going on in their lives right now, and we still think that there is a lot of self-loathing going on at this point.

Related – Check out more news on the next Ted Lasso episode

What do you think about Jack Danvers as a character on Ted Lasso season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







