Wednesday season 3 renewal: Could it actually happen soon?

We know that in some ways, it sounds rather silly to be thinking about a Wednesday season 3 renewal before season 2 starts filming. However, let us tempt fate for a moment … and also remind you that there is a precedent for Netflix giving some of their larger hits multiple-season orders at one time.

The tradition of the streaming service doing something like this traces all the way back to Orange is the New Black, which got orders for its final years all at once time. Meanwhile, two seasons of Virgin River were ordered simultaneously not that long ago, and even with Manifest, they ordered a “season” of twenty episodes that could really be thought of as two separate ones when you consider the long hiatus in between.

Ever since Wednesday first arrived on Netflix last fall, it has exceeded just about every expectation out there. It is as popular for this generation as the original Addams Family was so many years ago. Not only that, but there is also another case to be made that Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in the entire entertainment world right now. If you’re the streaming service, you want to lock up both the show and her for as long as you can right now.

We understand that there is a risk that can come with giving a show a multi-season order in that there’s always a chance it fails to live up to some of the hype. However, is that really going to be the case here? We honestly have a harder time seeing it. Wednesday is not a show like Squid Game that was extremely innovative and a big-time experiment for global audiences. This was an established IP that simply took a lot of popular ideas and put them in a great package with Tim Burton’s stamp of approval. We tend to think the odds of season 2 success were high.

It’s true that Netflix may wait a long time to announce a season 3 renewal — we just think there’s a case that it could come faster than anyone really thinks.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Wednesday, including some season 2 premiere date chatter

Do you think we could actually get some news on a Wednesday season 3 renewal earlier than expected?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay put for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







