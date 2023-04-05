Reacher season 2: When could we learn about season 3 renewal?

As some of you out there are aware already, there is a Reacher season 2 coming to Prime Video down the road. After all, filming for the show is already done! We’re in this precarious spot not where we are waiting for some more news to come out, and hopefully, that is going to happen in the relatively near future.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s think more long-term and about the idea of a season 3. After all, there’s a good chance that we could be getting it! There are already some reports out there that another season of the action-packed adaptation is coming and with that, let’s just cross our fingers for some confirmation.

If filming for a season 3 does kick off later this year (not guaranteed), that means that we could see a renewal come in at some point in the next few months.

As for why it would even make sense to renew the show so early, it mostly comes down to Prime Video 1) getting ahead of the game and 2) working to ensure that they have flexibility for a super-popular show in the long-term. We do think that this is one of those things that they’ve benefited from when it comes to another hit in Jack Ryan, which wrapped filming on its fourth and final season a long time ago. As a result of that, it’s our hope that we could be seeing it a little bit later this year. Having it in the bank allows for them to have some sort of stability that they may not otherwise have.

If we had to make some guesses, we’d say that the next thing that comes out pertaining to Reacher is some sort of news regarding a season 2 trailer. After that, let’s hope that there is going to be a renewal announcement or something signifying there is more of a future on the way.

