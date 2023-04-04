Gotham Knights season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Court of Owls’ plan

Are you interested in learning a little bit more all about Gotham Knights season 1 episode 5 on The CW? As you would expect, there are a few different things worth talking through.

First and foremost, let’s look at the title of “More Money, More Problems.” Maybe that was a mantra from Bruce Wayne, given what happened to him within the world of this show. Of course, you can also argue that it could be the state of the Court of Owls. We know from about 200 different adaptations of the source material that they wealthy, influential, and above all else dangerous. The think that they can pull the strings of the entire city!

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see moving forward, check out the full Gotham Knights season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

THE KNIGHTS TAKE ON THE MCKILLENS – A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and the team to a notorious mobster family, the McKillens. Meanwhile, Carrie (Navia Robinson) and Stephanie (Anna Lore) prepare for Gotham Academy’s Parents Luncheon, and Harvey (Misha Collins) seeks help from a psychiatrist. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Nimisha Mukerji directed the episode written by Elle Lipson & Summer Plair (#105). Original airdate 4/11/2023.

Of course, we are anticipating this episode will be both fairly broad and scope and also chaotic. It especially has to be the latter when you consider that this is going to be the last one before a brief hiatus. That’s a dangerous thing for a new show to have, mostly because there is not any guarantee that your audience is going to come back — you have to be prepared to convince people to keep watching!

Given that the future for Gotham Knights remains unclear beyond this season, this is where we advise you to either watch the show live, or find a way to do so after the fact.

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Gotham Knights season 1 episode 5 on The CW?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

