Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Is the freshman mystery show about to embark on a little bit of a break?

While we wish we had somewhat better news out there for everyone wishing to see more of the show, this is where we have to drop the anvil: We are going to be waiting for a little while to see something more. There is no new installment tonight, and the same can be said for Tuesday-night companions The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. The plan, at least for now, is to be getting all three of these shows back on Tuesday, April 18. There are only a few installments left of each of them, so you have to hope that there’s going to be some exciting stuff throughout!

When it comes to Will Trent in particular, we especially hope so. Remember that there are only 13 episodes for the show’s first season, and that means that it’s had less time to work its magic. It needs a great stretch run in order to better ensure a season 2.

So what are we going to see on the next new episode, a.k.a. season 1 episode 11? The title is “Bill Black,” and the synopsis does help to further set the stage:

Will goes undercover as Bill Black, a criminal with a troubled past, to take down a drug organization and find a missing DEA agent. Meanwhile, Angie aims to put her relationship with Will behind her and take matters with Lenny into her own hands.

Of course, we’re excited to see what transpires here, mostly because any episode with an undercover case is always going to feel like a chance to see something fun and different. Will Trent already feels somewhat refreshing thanks to its tone; this can help to differentiate it further.

