The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 spoilers: The Troll Farmer, Part 3

The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 is coming to NBC on April 23, and it could be the end of a certain saga. At the very least, one tied to the Troll Farmer.

So who is this? The Blacklister (otherwise known as Bo Chang) was mentioned on this past episode, and his origins actually go all the way back to season 3. Reddington relied on him while he and Liz initially went on the run, and later turned him over to the Task Force in return for looking the other way. The character has since been released from prison, and to the shock of no one, Wujing is going to try and recruit him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

How successful will he be? Judging from the fact that there are TWO different “Troll Farmer” stories, clearly Chang has a role to play. The following The Blacklist synopsis is about part 3, which could double as “The Troll Farmer: Conclusion”:

04/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The Task Force races against the clock to recover a valuable asset stolen from the US government. Red hatches a plan to help track down the perpetrators.

One thing that we learned from the Laken Perillos story this past Sunday is that NBC is hiding when episodes are the “conclusion” and when they aren’t, likely to avoid spoilers. This could be the end of the Troll Farmer’s story, or there could be something else down the road.

As for whether or not this is the end of Wujing’s story, that feels unlikely — remember that we’ve yet to hear anything about a “Wujing, Part 2” or a “Wujing: Conclusion” episode title. there are 22 episodes in the final season, so there is no real reason to rush things … but is Wujing really going to end up as the Big Bad for the end of the series? That is definitely something to wonder about for now.

Related – Get some more news on this weekend’s The Blacklist episode!

What are you the most interested in seeing as we move into The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 on NBC?

Share your thoughts and predictions on “The Troll Farmer, Part 3” below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







