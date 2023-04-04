Quantum Leap season 2 spoilers: Will Scott Bakula appear?

Now that we know that the new version of Quantum Leap is a success for NBC, is there a chance at a Scott Bakula appearance?

We don’t think it is going to come across as stunning news to anyone out there that we would like to see Sam Beckett appear on this show — it is, after all, a pseudo-continuation of what we saw on the original series.

Yet, prior to the series premiere Bakula himself made it clear that he had passed on the project, though he wished everyone involved the best. We’ve certainly hoped over the past few months that he changed his mind, mostly because it is clear that the writers and cast here care a lot about the original show and aren’t out to cheaply exploit it in some way.

Of course if Bakula does appear, there is a chance that no one involved is going to want to tip their hand on the subject in advance. In speaking on this very subject to TV Insider, here is just some of what executive producer Martin Gero had to say:

I think we’re going to keep it as we did in Season 1. It’s kind of unknowable, and so I think it remains abstract.

You can interpret this in a lot of different ways, and that is probably the intention. We don’t think that Gero wants to get anyone’s hopes up, but they also have clearly not killed off Sam Beckett. He does remain out there somewhat and so long as that remains the case, the door is a tiny crack open.

Until we get some more news on the subject of a possible Sam return, though, we still have to consider this Ben’s story first and foremost. We’ll see what happens with him now that it’s clear he won’t be coming back at some point in the super-immediate future.

Related – When could we end up seeing Quantum Leap season 2 premiere on NBC?

What do you most want to see when it comes to a potential Scott Bakula appearance on Quantum Leap season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







