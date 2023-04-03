Quantum Leap season 2 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following the finale tonight on NBC, are you eager to learn the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere date? Where do things stand?

The first order of business here is rather clear: There will be another chapter of the revival down the road! The network first renewed the series months ago and in that time, the show has actually started production all over again. Isn’t that impressive?

Ultimately, there is a strategic reason why the cast and crew are already back at work — this represents the network getting ahead of the curve a little bit. There is a chance at a major writers’ strike a little bit later this year and because of that, a lot of productions could be in peril. This is a way in order to ensure that there are some Quantum Leap episodes in the bank far ahead of time, and that would be a rather valuable thing for NBC to have. It’s also needed given that there are some other shows for the fall schedule that likely aren’t being filmed already.

So when will season 2 premiere? We do think it’s easy to make a prediction on that for now — more than likely, Quantum Leap will return in September or October. We don’t tend to think the schedule is going to be altogether different from what we’ve seen in the past.

So what will the story be?

We don’t think that fundamentally, the show is going to be all that different from what we have seen over the years. There is a blueprint that existed all the way back on the original show so many years ago. We’ll see different time periods, new adventures, and hopefully great guest stars.

In the end, let’s just hope for more meaningful, fun adventures that give all of these cast members their own individual moments to shine. Season 2 is often, for most shows, when you get to know characters better than ever.

