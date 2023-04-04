Quantum Leap season 1 finale: Where is Ben at now?

Following the events of the Quantum Leap season 1 finale on NBC, it makes all the sense in the world to want Ben home. However, we know that this is not necessarily the sort of show that this is. If he stops leaping, then what does the show become?

Well, it looked like in the closing seconds of the finale that Raymond Lee’s character was going to be coming back to the present … but it doesn’t see like that’s going to be the case. Speaking on the matter to TV Insider, here is some of what show executive producer Martin Gero had to say:

All I can say is he doesn’t leap home. He really thought that the code that him and Janice [Georgina Reilly] and Ian had inputted into the machine would bring him back around, but the events of this finale threw that for a loop and he doesn’t come home.

The type of storytelling that we’re looking to do is every season should feel like a kind of novel in a series of books you like. It was really important for us we answer the majority of the questions that were asked in the opening episodes of the season and have that be a conclusion so that the show doesn’t feel like all middle. We also recognize that almost a third of our viewers are going to wait to just binge it all, so we want that to be a satisfying experience for them.

Of course, we do tend to think that moving into season 2, the primary objective is still going to be the same: Bring Ben home at all costs. Of course, there could be a number of various wrinkles that come about as a result. Any show that plays with time could cause some massive complications, and you have to be prepared for that.

We should also note that Gero told the publication that the season 2 premiere in particular could be bigger than almost anything else the show has done. If that doesn’t make you excited, what will?

