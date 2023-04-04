Ted Lasso season 3 finale: How could Jamie Tartt’s story end?

We know that we’re going to be waiting for many more weeks to see the Ted Lasso season 3 finale on Apple TV+, but there is already weight around it.

After all, consider this first and foremost: There’s a chance that it could be the end of the series! Nobody behind the scenes has confirmed anything as of yet, and that is a significant cause for concern. Or, maybe concern is really the wrong word. While we’d be immensely saddened if this was the end, it does seem like the goal is for the finale to provide closure for many characters. That includes Jamie Tartt, who has gone on quite a journey since being introduced as the super-cocky footballer all the way back in season 1.

While of course Phil Dunster is not going to offer many specifics about the end of his story to TVLine, he did offer up the following as to how he feels about where his character ends up:

Really excited! Really great! Certainly, I have loved playing him and continue to love to play him. The writers have created such a brilliant, fully fleshed out character in Jamie.

Dunster did make it clear that he’d love to continue to play him if given the chance, and it does feel like many other actors on the show feel the same about their roles. We know that Jason Sudeikis doesn’t want to milk this property to death and yet, it makes sense to consider a spin-off or a season 4 if a good idea comes around. It’s just not something that needs to be rushed and luckily, Apple TV+ does not seem keen to do that.

As a matter of fact, remember that the streaming service has never announced that season 3 is the final one. They’re going to leave that up in the air as long as possible.

How do you think the story of Jamie is going to conclude on Ted Lasso season 3?

Do you think he will supplant Zava as the best player on AFC Richmond? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! (Photo: Apple TV+.)

