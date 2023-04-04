Survivor 44 episode 6 sneak peek: How will this merge work?

In just under two days Survivor 44 episode 6 is going to arrive on CBS and with that, so is the merge! As you know, this is a huge part of the show. It’s a semi-annual tradition, though we have seen over time that not every merge is the same.

As a matter of fact, over the past few seasons we’ve seen some major twists to how things go when the tribes come together. For season 44, you could be seeing something relatively similar; prepare yourselves accordingly.

Based on some promos that we’ve seen for episode 6, it does look as though the “merged” tribes will actually be divided into two groups and then made to compete. Don’t be shocked if this is another scenario where half of the tribe has immunity and the other is vulnerable. This does introduce a little bit more variance at this point in the game, and also probably makes it so that the most physical of contestants (in this case Danny) don’t get immediately booted off. A part of us prefers the old-school merge more but hey, this is better than the hourglass. (We’ll talk about this more in our video on Wednesday night.)

CBS has released a sneak peek for this episode on their official YouTube, but we cannot sit here and say that it’s the most informative in the world. Instead, all it really does is serve as a reminder that the show is going to feature the same high-energy reactions from the contestants when they figure out they’ve entered the next phase of the game.

Do we recognize and appreciate that they’re so excited? Absolutely, but in general the way certain events are presented are a little too meta for their own good. We should note that in general, this is one of the things that has frustrated us the most about the current era of the show. While watching a television show, we don’t need to see contestants who are THAT self-aware all of the time.

