Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 spoilers: Larry Manetti’s story

Blue Bloods season 13 episode 18 is not going to be airing on CBS until April 21, but there are a few different things to be excited about now. Take, for starters, the opportunity to see a notable guest spot from Larry Manetti.

There is, after all, such a fun Easter egg quality that comes about with him having a guest spot on the show. Remember this: Manetti was a part of the original Magnum PI once upon a time alongside Tom Selleck. Any chance you can nod back to those days is always fun.

According to a report from TVLine, you will have a chance to see Manetti on the aforementioned April 21 episode. On this show he is playing a retired cop by the name of Sam Velucci. So what sort of role will we play? We know that he is going to be involved in an intense, perilous situation, but there is actually no guarantee that he and Selleck will spend time together on-screen. Because of where Frank Reagan is often situated within the Commissioner’s office, there are often not a lot of opportunities to see him interacting with other characters.

If nothing else, we know that there’s a chance for a compelling story all across the board here — and we do think that there’s going to be a lot of reasons to be super-eager for a lot of drama. While episode 18 is not the finale, it is bringing us closer to that point. This is one of those stories that really matters.

Of course, we also feel super-lucky to note that a season 14 renewal is already official. That at least makes it so that we don’t have to think of this home stretch as the final one for the series as a whole.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

