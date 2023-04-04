Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 spoilers: NCIS alum to appear!

We know that you will be waiting an extra week to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 on NBC — why not share some casting news to tide you over?

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS alum Sarah Jane Morris appear in a role that, apparently, will generate a good bit of conversation. That is all that particular report notes, but we can tell you that the character is named Miranda, and that she will appearing in at least one scene with Perdita Weeks’ Juliet Higgins.

What we know about Higgins’ story at present is fairly simple: She is going to be going undercover at a psychiatric facility as a part of a case. Her interaction with Miranda could come, in part, as a result of that.

Is it possible that this storyline is tied to Captain Greene’s death? In theory sure, but we wouldn’t make any broad assumptions before actually seeing the episode. What we at least hope is that the story allows Higgins to emotionally confront where she is in her life and what she wants out of her future with Magnum. Some of the promos that we’ve seen show a potential proposal scene, but we’re still banking on that being a dream sequence. There’s a chance, of course, that we could see an engagement down the road with these characters, but we’d be surprised if it happens so soon. At the very least, we’ve got at least ten more episodes after the current batch airs this spring! At the very least, that allows us a lot more time to think about all of these characters.

If nothing else, we’re banking on season 5 episode 9 being worth the longer wait — the other good thing about the hiatus right now? It allows people more opportunities to catch up!

What do you think we’re going to see from this role moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 9?

