Quantum Leap season 1 finale cliffhanger: Did Ben return home?

We knew entering the Quantum Leap season 1 finale tonight that there would probably be a cliffhanger — we just didn’t expect that.

Is Ben Song actually back in his own time, surrounded by some of the people that he loves? In the closing seconds of the episode, it certainly looked like someone was leaping into the present. On paper, it’s easy to assume that it is Raymond Lee’s character after everything that he did to make it back there.

Remember, at one point in the finale we saw Ben leap back into 2018, where he had to convince Addison and others of that time that he was from the future and there, in part, to preserve the timeline and save Addison’s life. That was no easy feat, and the same goes for stopping Martinez. He seems to have been successful with that, so why wouldn’t he return home?

Well, there is a reason why the show gave us this cliffhanger, and it is certainly possible they have another trick up their sleeve. Heck, it’s possible that there are multiple tricks that they have up their sleeve. One of the things that they may be doing here is giving themselves greater optionality for whatever they want to do moving into the new season. It allowed them a chance to really sit back and figure out how they wanted to proceed and test their imaginations.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Our dream scenario is that Sam Beckett is the one who turns up in the present instead of Ben, and we’d be lying if we were to sit here and say that we didn’t expect that this was going to be the cliffhanger in the closing seconds.

We’re happy to know that season 2 is already in production; now, we just wish that someone could leap us straight to the fall so we can see what’s next!

What did you think overall about the events of the Quantum Leap season 1 finale over on NBC?

