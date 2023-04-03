Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know you’ve been waiting for a while to see what is next for Sean Murray and the rest of the cast. Does the wait end tonight?

Well, let’s just say that we wish we had some happier news to report. Unfortunately, this is where we are. There is no new installment tonight thanks to the NCAA National Title Game and with that, the plan is for the show to return on Monday, April 10 with a story titled “Head Games.” On the surface, this could be a story with a fairly standard case at the heart of it … but since when are any of these cases standard?

To get a few more details now about what’s next, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Head Games” – The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack. Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

When is more info going to be out there for this episode?

At some point over the next few days, we’re hoping for either some new previews or sneak peeks. We know that NCIS as a show does not have to do a whole lot to get people excited for their episodes, but isn’t it nice when we do get a little bit more in the way of news? We tend to think so! If noting else, it serves as a great way to build up some enthusiasm.

We’re in the home stretch of the season now — that much is just about clear, since the finale is going to be coming next month. Hopefully, there are a few more updates on this that surface over the next few weeks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

