Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: Phil Dunster on Jamie, Roy

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 in just over 24 hours, there are a number of things to look out for here. Take, for starters, Roy deciding to train Jamie Tartt! It’s a huge commitment for him, but it’s one that could be important for the team.

Of course, so much of this could be tied to whether or not Jamie is willing to have the humility necessary to take on some of these teachings.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Speaking to TVLine, Phil Dunster does indicate that Jamie is at a point where he thinks it’s possible that the two can actually help each other:

“For Jamie, there’s a time constraint to this … He’s only a young, brilliant footballer for so many years, and he can be an even better, more brilliant footballer if he does this now. I think that it benefits Jamie more because Roy is already a coach, [but it does] feel like it’s a big step for Roy in his emotional development. I suppose in the context that we find each of them, Jamie is already on an emotional path, and I think that he’s teaching Roy a lot. But I [also] think that Jamie is also learning [about] humility.”

What we’re mostly curious about at the moment is rather simple: What’s going to happen if Jamie gets even close to as good as Zava? He seems to be a huge asset right now for Richmond, but there are also no real threats for his position as top dog. Once a serious one emerges, you can argue that just about everything starts to go off the rails. We don’t exactly think that it’s going to be smooth sailing from now until we get to the end of the season … and also the potential end of the series.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news right now when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4

What are you most excited to see for Jamie and Roy moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







