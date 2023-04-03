Magnum PI season 5: When could Magnum, Higgins be engaged?

Should we really be having a conversation about a Magnum – Higgins engagement entering the next Magnum PI season 5 episode? Well, we understand why there’s at least some chatter about it right now. Just consider the variables!

Or, to be more specific, just think about what we saw when it comes to the promo for the April 16 episode. Just from watching that alone, you can see that it’s feasible that we are going to see a proposal happen. Yet, we also tend to think it’s a dream — Perdita Weeks’ character will be undercover at a mental institution in the episode and while there, it would make sense for her to be having some extreme dreams one way or another.

We do think that Higgins would like to be engaged to Magnum someday, and we’re sure that the feeling is mutual. Yet, it’s likely a little too fast for the moment right now, especially when you consider that we’ve only had these characters together over for the past several weeks, given that there was not much of a time jump between seasons. Also, they only recently confirmed the relationship to their friends!

So when could we see it? We think a possibility for it to be explored further is the end of season 5, which will most likely air in the fall. Another, of course, is a potential season 6, but whether or not we get that remains to be seen.

Where we stand on it

Of course, a Miggy wedding would be a fun celebration of these two characters, and it’s something that would be fun to see play out down the road. However, it’s also worth remembering that we don’t need a proposal or a ceremony to validate their relationship. If it happens and comes about organically, awesome — but we’re willing to be patient to see it play out.

For now, the most important thing is that the two have some opportunities to really enjoy their relationship.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next new Magnum PI episode

When do you think we could see a real engagement moving into Magnum PI season 5 the rest of the way?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







