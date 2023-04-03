Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you are interested in learning more about that or what’s ahead, we’ve got info!

First and foremost, let’s start off by sharing the good news: You are going to be seeing the late-night series on the air after a one-week break. Not only that, but we’re not going to be getting some strange, atypical start time for this, either. It looks like the show will be on starting around 11:01 p.m. Eastern — insofar as delays go, this is not so bad.

Now, of course the big question here is what sort of comedy you are going to get tonight … but some of it seems inevitable. It goes without saying that a certain indictment will be front and center at the start of the episode — but what will be coming beyond that? This is the big question.

We certainly think there’s enough content out there at this point to make a huge segment after the events surrounding the 45th President of the United States. Is that going to happen? That’s another story.

After all, remember this: Last Week Tonight does have a tendency to go off the beaten path with its main segments these days. A good 20-30 minutes of the episode tonight could be about anything! The show could even update its segment on AI, even though that launched a mere matter of weeks ago. There is so much content that has already evolved from what we once saw.

The one thing we really don’t want to see

Something as random as timeshares. While there was some comedy in that, there are too many bigger stories out there at the moment that are worthy of some attention. (We wouldn’t mind another surprise guest at the end of the episode — we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.)

What are you most excited to see moving into the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

