The Company You Keep season 1 episode 7 tease: ‘Company Man’

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to learn more about The Company You Keep season 1 episode 7?

Well, the first thing we should really note here should not come as some sort of big surprise: We are going to see things escalate between several characters. Given where we are in the season at this point, that has to feel inevitable. There are some big stories happening all around the CIA at this point, and of course that could lead to some fantastic action sequences (plus some character drama). The title for the hour is “Company Man,” suggesting that someone is super loyal to a specific group of people.

Yet, is that title intentionally deceptive? We do of course wonder.

Below, you can check out the full The Company You Keep season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other news all about what lies ahead:

Charlie becomes Emma’s new CIA asset and is tasked with spying on Daphne while they attend the event together, causing Emma to feel jealous. Later, Leo reveals to Birdie the real reason Simon abandoned her and Ollie.

(TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premiere.

Just like the next few episodes of this show are going to be essential for the show’s story, the same goes for ratings. There is no season 2 renewal yet and while we hope for it, nothing is remotely confirmed. Sure, having some star power via Milo Ventimiglia is great alongside a fairly-accessible genre, but you want to see its performance hit another level! A decision will likely be made over the next few weeks.

In the event you aren’t able to watch the show live, remember that streaming over on Hulu is a good option, as well. This show alongside Big Sky, Alaska Daily, Will Trent, and The Rookie: Feds are among the more notable ones currently on the bubble. There are several other standbys we are confident in right now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Company You Keep season 1 episode 7 on ABC?

