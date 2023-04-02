When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere: Current expectations

It most likely goes without saying, but of course we’re excited for When Calls the Heart season 10 to arrive on Hallmark Channel. How can we not? This is going to be one of the biggest releases of the network this year, and after a long hiatus, we tend to think that the July 30 premiere is going to be even more focused on giving you a lot of what you love.

So what will that look like? While there are no major spoilers out there for the premiere as of right now, we do think there’s some merit to sharing at least a few more teases all about what lies ahead.

1. A celebration of the engagement – We’re sure that in true When Calls the Heart fashion, there will be at least a few moments where Lucas and Elizabeth can celebrate this remarkable place that they’re at in their lives. Why wouldn’t you want to see that?

2. Of course, also new challenges – Based on what we’ve heard Chris McNally say, these characters are also going to be tested by some major challenges, and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of them surfaced at the end of the premiere.

3. A Rosemary – Lee update – Where are they at following the news about her being pregnant? The timeline for this upcoming season will be interesting, mostly as we see how the writers play this story out.

4. Where Nathan is at romantically – We know that the show played around with this somewhat last season, but it feels like this is really the time to give him more of a full romantic arc. The character deserves it, so why wait?

When will official premiere details surface?

As of right now, we are expecting something more to come out within the first or second week in July. That way, there are at least a few more specific things to look forward to within the final weeks of the hiatus!

Related – Be sure to get more news on When Calls the Heart, including the aforementioned teases from Chris McNally

What are your expectations for the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







