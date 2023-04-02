Ride season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A bull-riders’ gala

Next week on Hallmark Channel you will have a chance to see Ride season 1 episode 3 arrive — what can we say about it?

Just in case you needed another reminder that this show is going to be all about family, the title for this upcoming installment is “The McMurray Curse.” You are going to learn a lot more about all of them course of a gala event that is coming up here, which is going to contain a wide array of dramatic situations.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story overall? Then go ahead and check out the Ride season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

The McMurrays gear up to host the annual Bull Riders League Gala; Isabel must spiff up the barn and her son Cash to impress judges; Missy is anxious about returning to trick riding,

At this point, let’s face it: We’re still in that phase where we are getting to know a lot of these characters. The McMurray family is up against a lot of challenges, and really one of the big stories here is going to be how they are able to overcome a lot of them. We are just hoping that there will be some real jaw-dropping moments that add something more here still beyond the characters, the drama, and the Western motif. We know that this show is the Hallmark Channel version of Yellowstone in a lot of ways, but there are still some various things that it can do to grow and bring itself to the next level! We are more than excited to see what a few of those are going to be.

Also, of course we’re curious how Ride is going to perform for them in the long-term. Will it prove to be a perfect compliment for some of the other original series that they have/ Time will tell.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ride season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

