Lucky Hank season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The heart of the story

As we prepare to see Lucky Hank season 1 episode 4 next week on AMC, are we starting to see what the show is really all about?

We understand if there are criticisms out there that this show is slow-moving, and in general, it is a far cry from what Bob Odenkirk did recently in Better Call Saul. Yet, after episode 3 we’re starting to see the inner core of this story finally come together. This is, by and large, a story all about a man so mired in his own state of malaise that he pushes others to do things he doesn’t think he’s able to do. Take, for example, him pushing Meg to leave and lying to her about her class status, thinking that this would be the best thing for her at the end of the day.

So where is Hank going to go from here? Well, despite his pettiness and insecurity, Hank does care about his fellow teachers. We don’t think he wants to let anyone go, which is why he’s stalling to the English department with it. If he can draw out this process for as long as he possibly can, that seems to be what he is going to do.

Also, is he going to create some sort of ridiculous distraction by getting into a fight with a goose? Well, the title for this episode is “The Goose Boxer,” which is something that has been teased in some of the promos for this show. Meanwhile, the season 1 episode 4 synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Amid firing rumors, the professors look to the union to protect their jobs, while Hank tries a different approach; Lily interviews for a job at a prestigious New York prep school.

We don’t think Hank is going to leave this school or this world anytime soon, but what sort of drama could he stir up along the way? Let’s just say that this is one of many things we are eager to figure out here over time.

What do you most want to see regarding Lucky Hank season 1 episode 4 on AMC next week?

