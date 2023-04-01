The Witcher season 3 trailer: Are we building towards it?

If you are out there somewhere eagerly awaiting The Witcher season 3 over on Netflix, we absolutely understand. How can you not be?

As so many of you out there are acutely aware already, we are building up to a really fascinating and pivotal chapter of the story. Henry Cavill is departing as Geralt at the end of the season and by virtue of that alone, everything is going to be considered all the more important. You’re going to see action, drama, peril, and all sorts of other good things over time. We just have to wait and see when and how certain events are going to play out in this particular world.

Also, we’re going to have to wait and see what is chosen for a trailer, which we tend to think is going to be coming at some point in the near future.

Are we going to get it this month? That is perhaps a bit premature, given that most signs at present suggest that an official premiere date is probably not going to be coming out for at least a few more weeks or months. However, we do think that long before the expected July / August / September date, some new bits and pieces of footage are going to start to circulate, and there is a lot to be excited about with that.

At first, it will start with teases; then, we expect to see something at least a minute and a half in length that really furthers along Geralt’s journey and showcases everything that he is up against in some pretty captivating ways. We are poised to get what could prove to be very much the most dangerous season for Cavill’s character yet, but also one with higher stakes for everyone around him.

In some ways, this is inevitable. Are you really going to tell a story at this point than is less dramatic than anything we have seen before? That just doesn’t make any sense.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Witcher season 3, and whatever sort of trailer Netflix does decide to put out?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stay tuned for some other insight now. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







