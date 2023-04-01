Outlander season 8: Is ten episodes going to be enough?

The news has been out there for a good while that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one, but we understand if it is still rather hard to accept. If you are like us, then absolutely you wanted to see the rest of Diana Gabaldon’s books adapted into the TV show!

Beyond just that, you may have wanted to see the eighth season run for a little bit longer than ten episodes, given that several other series in the past have.

With that being said, ten is all we have for the final run, and we don’t foresee a situation where that is going to change … but is this really going to be enough to tell the end of Jamie and Claire’s story — or, at least the TV version of these characters?

We should start off here by noting that we more than understand the hesitation and/or concern that is out there about this. Yet, we do think there’s a good chance that we will get some element of closure. It goes without saying that this won’t be the same exact closure that exists within the books, but it is very much closure nonetheless. In announcing the final-season renewal when they did, Starz has allowed showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and the whole team come up with something that makes a certain degree of sense for the story. This won’t be an ending that is rushed along.

Also, if there’s one other prediction we would make right now, it is this: We have a hard time thinking that Outlander is going to conclude in a way where imaginations are severely hampered. What we mean by this is that there should be at least some sort of opportunity for us to sit back and imagine what could be next for the Frasers. They could give us closure, but also still allow us to use our imagination and look ahead.

If we can really get both of these things at the end of the day, we tend to think that we’re going to be pretty darn happy with the end result. Now, we just have to wait for the final season to film. We know that Outlander season 7 is premiering in June, and the second half of it will come in 2024.

