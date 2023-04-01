Quantum Leap season 1 finale spoilers: Is Addison going to die?

The Quantum Leap season 1 finale is coming in just a couple of days, and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

What’s one of the biggest ones right now? Let’s just say that it circles back to the question of Addison’s fate. Is the character going to survive the events of this particular episode?

If you have seen the promo for “Judgment Day” already, then you are likely aware that the character gets shot. For the past several weeks, we have gotten at least a fairly strong indicator that something like this could happen. Ben Song made it clear some time ago that one of his primary motivations for leaping, apparently, was to save her. He doesn’t remember the full reasoning behind it, but she is a motivating force behind his actions. Within this episode, we may be starting to understand more as to why.

Are we also going to learn more about Martinez and everything that is going to go on there? We sure hope so! In between the multiple timelines and all the danger that is already starting to make itself clear, it feels like this will easily be the most dangerous episode of Quantum Leap yet.

One bit of good news regarding Addison…

There is not any news out there suggesting that Caitlin Bassett is leaving the show after season 1. With that, be tend to think she will likely find a way to stick around, but does that mean that Ben is actually home and happy? This is where things do get a little bit tricky with a show like this, given that you do need to continue to have Ben leaping around to fulfill the premise. It’s the constant trade-off between wanting happiness and wanting drama.

Based on what we have seen so far on this show, we certainly do think that there’s going to be a big-time cliffhanger ahead. For the time being, we are preparing for that. (Filming for season 2 is already underway.)

Related – Go ahead and get some other news regarding Quantum Leap and what you can expect to see

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Quantum Leap season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% we do not want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







