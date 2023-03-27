Quantum Leap season 1 episode 18 (finale): ‘Judgment Day’

Next week on NBC, you are going to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 18 — otherwise known as the epic season finale! There is going to be a ton of action from start to finish here, and there is also a chance at a huge cliffhanger.

The good news at the moment is that we know already a season 2 is coming. What’s the bad news? Well, it’s a simply matter of not knowing how things are going to wrap up! We know that Ben is closer than he’s been in quite some time to making his way back home, but who knows if “Judgment Day” is going to bring us that?

Below, you can check out the full Quantum Leap season 1 episode 18 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

04/03/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben’s final leap of the season takes him closer to home than he ever expected. The team faces the ultimate showdown with Leaper X as they battle for the future of the Quantum Leap project and their lives. TV-PG

Of course, we’re excited for a showdown with Leaper X and in general, this feels like it will be a good culmination of what we’ve seen most of the season. We’re going to have a ton of action, a few twists, and of course a lot of sci-fi. We just hope that this story lives up to what has been a really strong first season for a show we had high hopes for going in. There has been a great effort made to follow up what we saw in the original Scott Bakula show, and there have certainly been references aplenty throughout. This is not some reboot that has thrown everything that happened before out the window, and the overall project is better because of it.

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 1 episode 18 when it airs on NBC?

Are you expecting a big-time cliffhanger or any other particular thing from start to finish? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

