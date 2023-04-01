Heels season 2 premiere date: Starz finally shares news!

We know that we’ve all been waiting collectively forever to get more news on a Heels season 2 premiere date. Well, today Starz finally gave us some official info.

The same day as WrestleMania (we have to assume that this is not a coincidence), star Stephen Amell himself posted on Twitter that new episodes are going to start airing at some point this summer. Note here that the word “summer” is a pretty relative term, given that Outlander was previously announced as summer when in reality, it is coming in the middle of June.

So what are we going to see over the course of Heels season 2? While there aren’t too many large-scale details at the moment, it feels fair to say that the goal for the DWL has to be very much about expansion. At the end of season 1 the group had an unpredictable but thoroughly exciting showcase at the fair, one of its biggest venues so far. That’s the sort of thing that could cause the company to surge in popularity, but can Crystal really hold on to that title? It’s at least one of many things we’re left to wonder about at the moment.

Now, we hope that over the course of season 2, there is a chance for viewers to find the show and recognize its greatness. Despite wrestling being such a popular form of entertainment all over the globe, the first season really didn’t manage to generate as much attention as we wanted. The show remains criminally underrated.

Our hope here is that over the next few weeks, Starz will hand out more news when it comes to an official Heels season 2 premiere date, let alone even more news on what lies ahead. Hopefully, the story proves well worth the long hiatus between seasons, and there is still a chance at a season 3.

What do you most want to see on a Heels season 2 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

